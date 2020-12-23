Even Dems throwing cold water on notion anyone able to challenge John Thune

I found this response to President Trump’s tweet interesting.

Tessa Gould, former Chief of staff to former SD Congresswoman (Now Augustana President) Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, and former COS to ND Senator Heidi Heitkamp has her own opinion of the President’s jab at John Thune. Literally that it’s inconceivable:

When even the Democrats are tweeting that they’ve read the polls and “no one can beat John Thune..” There might be something to that.

  4. Tessa Gould was Stephanie Herseth’s top aide in the US House and on her campaigns.

    So I think it is fair to say that Herseth Sandlin probably isn’t looking to challenge Thune in 2022!

