I found this response to President Trump’s tweet interesting.
Tessa Gould, former Chief of staff to former SD Congresswoman (Now Augustana President) Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, and former COS to ND Senator Heidi Heitkamp has her own opinion of the President’s jab at John Thune. Literally that it’s inconceivable:
Omg. I’ve probably read hundreds of polls in South Dakota. NO. ONE. CAN. BEAT. JOHN. THUNE. NO. ONE. NOEM. NO. ONE. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/RDIIPX8mC4
— Tessa Gould (@Tessa_Gould) December 23, 2020
When even the Democrats are tweeting that they’ve read the polls and “no one can beat John Thune..” There might be something to that.
7 thoughts on “Even Dems throwing cold water on notion anyone able to challenge John Thune”
In 2004 no one could beat Majority Leader Tom Daschle. Even Dusty Johnson said that.
Dusty Johnson was like 12 years old in 2004.
But at least he grew up, Sibson.
I would pick John Thune over Donald Trump any day.
Well, she ain’t wrong
Tessa Gould was Stephanie Herseth’s top aide in the US House and on her campaigns.
So I think it is fair to say that Herseth Sandlin probably isn’t looking to challenge Thune in 2022!
Why would the Democrats want Thune out? He votes for all the stuff they want anyways….ahahahah.