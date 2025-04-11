Even the Libertarians think wanting to shoot down planes over fictional chemtrails is nuts.

Even the Libertarians think wanting to shoot down airplanes over make believe chemtrails is nuts.

And also a good reminder that Anthony – Arch Beal’s favorite object to cane-poke – who fronts for libertarian group Young Americans for Liberty is not a Republican.  From another post:

Yeah. That’s not code for Republican.

      1. Al G at 11:50 and Anonymous at 11:47…. I’ve been to all the baffoon meetings and never saw you two there.

    1. This is just as nuts as jailing librarians and trying to get the vouchers through at a cost in excess of 142 MILLION dollars.(1009) . Hope Family Values get behind this one, too…family health and safety, you know! Citizens for Liberty as well.. FREEDOM!!

