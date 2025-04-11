Just had this sent over to me..
Even the Libertarians think wanting to shoot down airplanes over make believe chemtrails is nuts.
And also a good reminder that Anthony – Arch Beal’s favorite object to cane-poke – who fronts for libertarian group Young Americans for Liberty is not a Republican. From another post:
Yeah. That’s not code for Republican.
6 thoughts on “Even the Libertarians think wanting to shoot down planes over fictional chemtrails is nuts.”
Would Tony please publish all his signatories?
I really want to the allies he is so proud of.
But yet u post as anonymous. Buffoon
As did you. Does that make you a buffoon as well?
Al G at 11:50 and Anonymous at 11:47…. I’ve been to all the baffoon meetings and never saw you two there.
deciding to shoot at something is pretty clearly an authoritarian action, not libertarian.
This is just as nuts as jailing librarians and trying to get the vouchers through at a cost in excess of 142 MILLION dollars.(1009) . Hope Family Values get behind this one, too…family health and safety, you know! Citizens for Liberty as well.. FREEDOM!!