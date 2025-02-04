Ezra Hays continuing campaign for State GOP Chair

Ezra Hays is continuing his effort in the contest for South Dakota GOP Chair via postcards that he sent out recently from the same pile as he had sent the group of county elected officials before…

And apparently a website for his effort has been launched:

Which you can read here.

We’re about 2 1/2 weeks out from the election for SDGOP chair. At this point, I’m not sure that it looking like we’re going to get any other options in this race.

Does a person throw a dart? Or is there actually one who is the best option to present as the public face of the South Dakota Republican Party?