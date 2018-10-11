“Fact Check Gnomes” activated against “False allegations being spread by Billie Sutton’s Campaign”

Posted on by 6 Comments ↓

This clever concept grabbed my attention, because it’s a novel way to make people open their e-mail in a season when people’s e-mail boxes are inundated by political mail.

The Kristi for Governor campaign has started sending out e-mails coming from the “Fact Check gnomes” correcting claims being made by the Sutton campaign for Governor:

It’s cute enough to get people to open it. And that’s most of the battle.

(I also enjoyed the part where they noted Dakota Free Press is “an extreme, left-wing outlet,” which I think most people knew already.)

6 Replies to ““Fact Check Gnomes” activated against “False allegations being spread by Billie Sutton’s Campaign””

        1. Anonymous

          The GOP controls Congress, but if you followed politics you’d know which Republicans have voted for Obama Care and which haven’t. They’re not all on board with repeal, so they don’t have the votes.

          Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.