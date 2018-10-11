“Fact Check Gnomes” activated against “False allegations being spread by Billie Sutton’s Campaign”

This clever concept grabbed my attention, because it’s a novel way to make people open their e-mail in a season when people’s e-mail boxes are inundated by political mail.

The Kristi for Governor campaign has started sending out e-mails coming from the “Fact Check gnomes” correcting claims being made by the Sutton campaign for Governor:

It’s cute enough to get people to open it. And that’s most of the battle.

(I also enjoyed the part where they noted Dakota Free Press is “an extreme, left-wing outlet,” which I think most people knew already.)

