Release: Family Heritage Alliance Action Endorses Jason Ravnsborg for AG

FHA Action Endorses Jason Ravnsborg for AG
Having faithfully served the people of the entire nation in U.S. Army Reserves for over 22 years, including service in both Iraq and Afghanistan, Jason Ravnsborg has now committed himself to come home to South Dakota. He has been a prosecutor, a defense attorney and a civil litigator having handled a wide variety of cases in multiple jurisdictions and throughout our state.
As chief law enforcement officer for the state, he has committed to aggressively prevent and deter the use of illegal drugs, such as methamphetamine’s, while supporting rehabilitation efforts for the addicted that will give them the opportunity to become self-supporting productive members of society.
As a strong defender of life from conception to natural death, he has earned the endorsement of South Dakota Right to Life. We will need his skills and expertise in the coming battles in the pro-family pro-life arena.
The choice for us is clear, FHA Action believes that Jason Ravnsborg deserves our support to be South Dakota’s Attorney General.
Nice job Jason—he continues to gain support from all sectors!
Keep up the good work young fella you are almost there!
VOTE RED!
Congrats Jason! He has definitely won the endorsements portion of this race:
FHA Action
Fraternal Order of Police
40 Sheriffs
30 States Attorneys
NRA
SD Right to Life
Did I miss someone? but way better than his opponent who claims to have so much experience.
Who are the states attorneys not endorsing him? I want names!
Can we add:
No Experience
Would you go to a doctor who was not backed by the AMA? Why support a AG candidate who doesn’t have the support of the last ten plus years of state ABA presidents?
Another endorsement–another list of people to email and turn out the vote!
Congrats Jason!
We need to make a RED WAVE out of South Dakota. The President and Kavanuagh seem to have turned the tide nationally –we don’t need any surprises here in South Dakota!
GO KRISTI NOEM, GO JASON RAVNSBORG!, GO DUSTY JOHNSON!
GO STEVE BARNETT! GO JOSH HAEDER! GO KRISTI FIEGEN!
GO RYAN BRUNNER! GO RICH SATTGAST!
Congrats Ravnsborg!
Speaking of PUC I hear an open seat is likely in 2020. It has been 12 years since a PUC seat has been open. I hope we get some qualified candidates to run in 2020 to keep the wave going!
The photo of him looks like the face of someone in a casket. Fake. Lol
Good on Mr. Ravnsborg! Now I hope the wobbly voters don’t listen to the inevitable Dem smear, courtesy of the corrupt Southern Poverty Law Center, that FHA is a hate group.The Left never misses a trick.
Ravnsborg gains more and more steam as time goes one. I don’t think there is any doubt in anyone’s mind that Ravnsborg is the clear choice for AG of South Dakota. He is the most qualified and has the most support for the position. To me, this election is over, Seiler lost.
I aqree Seiler lost a long time ago….when he came out proud that he threatened the current governor about the bathroom bill, but said he would not challenge Obamacare that told me a lot.
Then he has just looked WHINEY! From the state fair to the debate….
Typical Democrat is the victim mentality.