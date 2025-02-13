Feb 2025 SDGOP FEC Report. $2.38 raised. $9.8k spent, $57.5k cash on hand.

The South Dakota Republican Party has filed their February FEC report covering the month of January 2025. And…

Feb 2025 Sdgop Fec by Pat Powers on Scribd

That headline is not a typo. They raised $2.38 (in interest). And that’s it. Less than $2.50 in income against $9.8k in expenses, leaving them $57.5k cash on hand in the federal account.

They probably spent hundreds more in preparing and filing this report then they raised.

This is why I harp on raising money as being one of the big 2 jobs of the party. When the county parties abandon their duties to help with those expenses, and they make the atmosphere toxic for the party to act on its own, it does not bode well.