FEC Pre-primary report: Liz May for Congress Campaign upside down, owes more in loans than cash on hand

Liz May filed literally one of the most dismal FEC Reports of the cycle today:

Liz May Pre Primary by Pat Powers on Scribd

I can actually point to several state legislative campaigns who literally kicked the tail of Liz May’s sad campaign in fundraising. $10,020.92 raised, of which a little over $4500 was out of the candidate’s own pocket. $17,207.53 spent. $8,812.62 cash on hand against $15,608.82 in debts and obligations.

Liz May’s campaign was over before it began. If only her out of state consultants had mentioned that.