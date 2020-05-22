FEC Pre-primary report: Liz May for Congress Campaign upside down, owes more in loans than cash on hand

Liz May filed literally one of the most dismal FEC Reports of the cycle today:
Liz May Pre Primary by Pat Powers on Scribd
I can actually point to several state legislative campaigns who literally kicked the tail of Liz May’s sad campaign in fundraising. $10,020.92 raised, of which a little over $4500 was out of the candidate’s own pocket. $17,207.53 spent. $8,812.62 cash on hand against $15,608.82 in debts and obligations.
Liz May’s campaign was over before it began. If only her out of state consultants had mentioned that.
Another hit and run by Texas consultant Jim McIntosh. The guy got both Borglum and May to run and both have failed miserably. At the end of the day, Jim got some cash out of the deal, but ruined two once-promising political careers. Who’s next!
Unless you can prove McIntosh got Borglum and May to run, this is misinformation.
Borglum will capture some of the male vote. She is a bit like eye candy. She is also smart, speaks well, and is a very hard worker. To her detriment, she has no historic credibility, and her only name recognition is with the Mt. Rushmore guy (even though there is no family relationship).
May is different. She doesn’t possess any of the attractive qualities of Borglum and has far less name recognition. She captures far fewer votes than Borglum.