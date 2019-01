Apparently things are moving forward in the lawsuit against the Speaker of the House by the State Municipal League.

The US District Court has granted a temporary restraining order late this afternoon against Speaker Haugaard preventing Municipal League lobbyist Taylor from being on the house floor based on the information she provided to the court. The temporary injunction is in place for the next 14 days:

Opinion and Order Granting … by on Scribd

