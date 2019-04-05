FHA Action posts 2019 Legislative Scorecard.

South Dakota conservative values lobbying group Family Heritage Alliance Action has posted a scorecard on their website on the issues FHA Action took a position on during the Legislative Session. Many Republican legislators found themselves earning 100% ratings for agreeing with the group’s legislative positions.

Democrats? Not so much:

FHA Action 2019 Scorecard Final by Pat Powers on Scribd

The low mark of 28.57% was tied by Democrat Representatives Erin Healy and Jamie Smith, who voted against the organization’s positions on such issues as placing “In God We Trust” in schools, sports betting, and defunding planned parenthood.

