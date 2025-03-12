Final Ballot Explanation Released for Proposed Draft Constitutional Amendment on Legislative Changes to Initiatives

PIERRE, S.D. – The final ballot explanation for a draft constitutional amendment, proposed by Rick Weiland of Sioux Falls, that would require legislative changes to initiatives and referendum procedures be approved by a vote of the people has been released by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Marty Jackley takes no position on any such proposal for purposes of the ballot explanation. He has provided a fair and neutral explanation on the proposed constitutional amendment to help assist the voters.

This proposed constitutional amendment would allow the Legislature to pass legislation that changes or repeals laws affecting initiative and referendum procedures. The legislation does not become effective unless approved by the voters at the next general election.

The constitutional amendment would require 35,017 valid petition signatures to qualify for the 2026 general election ballot. The ballot explanation can be found here.

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State’s website.

-30-