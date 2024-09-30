Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Legislator Dr. Donald Van Etten
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, in honor of former state legislator Dr. Donald Van Etten. He represented Pennington County in the South Dakota State House of Representatives from 2001-2008.
###
2 thoughts on “Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Legislator Dr. Donald Van Etten”
Sorry to hear …Don was one of the good guys
Dr. Van Etten was an honorable man and a statesman that I had the honor to get to know when we served together in Pierre. Firm in his beliefs and convictions, and fought hard for his constituents and all the people of South Dakota. May he rest in peace.