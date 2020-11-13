Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol to Honor Former State Legislator Justin Cronin

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags at the South Dakota State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sundown on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in honor of former State Representative Justin Cronin.

“Justin was a good friend who always found a way to make those around him smile,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “He loved his family, and he loved our great state of South Dakota. Bryon and I are praying for his children and family during this difficult time.”

Cronin’s funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg, SD.

WHAT: Gov. Noem orders that flags be flown at half-staff at the South Dakota State Capitol in honor of former State Legislator Justin Cronin.

WHEN: Thursday, November 19, 2020, from sunrise until sundown.

###