Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of His Holiness Pope Francis

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide effective immediately as a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, 2025.

Flags will remain at half-staff until the day of Pope Francis’ interment, which will be announced at a later date.

###