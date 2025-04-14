Flashback: “The super wealthy control what you do, what you think, and soon will control even more.” – Toby Doeden

I was looking up something in an old post, and stumbled across this “blast from the past,” where Toby Doeden declared that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was a plot by the superwealthy to push the COVID vaccine:

In the man’s own words on facebook:

“When will ALL Americans wake up and realize that the super wealthy control what you do, what you think, and soon will control even more.”

And you know, that’s kind of a curious statement given that he was crying about a year later that people closed a loophole that allowed him to dump unlimited amounts of cash into his PAC, and hired a lobbyist to try to stop it (unsuccessfully):

Let’s also not forget that about that time, he had a clip of himself landing in his jet in Pierre sent to Laura Loomer, so he could preen around the State Capital…

And just a few weeks after that was addressing the Lincoln Day Dinner in the Miller gymnasium, pacing back and forth on the stage giving a terrible speech, all while wearing a Ralph Lauren polo vest and what appears to be a Rolex.

Just remember folks, when Toby flies in on his jet wearing Ralph Lauren, and wants to caution you against the “super wealthy” whom he fears will “control what you do, what you think, and soon will control even more” …It’s just another line with no self-awareness, and no authenticity.