Florence Thompson for House postcard… The campaign card stuck in a time warp.

This hit the mail in District 30 today.. and if you look at the picture on the front, you have to ask – was she wearing bell bottoms in this photo?

The photo on the front side looks like she’s trying to campaign using a vintage photo from the 1970’s. You have to ask whether she’s wearing bell bottoms, and arrived to take the photo in a ford pinto?

But we do find out she “Volunteered 10 years with the Conservative Causcus (sic) in Pierre”… even though it’s only existed since 2018.

I’m assuming she went back in time to volunteer at the same time she got that photo done.