Following Noem Testimony, Senate State Affairs Committee Strongly Supports SB 157
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today testified before the Senate State Affairs Committee in support of legislation that will ensure economic progress is possible for all of South Dakota’s communities (SB 157). This was the first time a governor has testified before a committee in more than a decade.
Noem’s Testimony (as prepared for delivery):
“Good morning. Mr. Chairman, Members of the Committee, and all those listening here today, my name is Kristi Noem and I’m the Governor of South Dakota. I’m here today to ask you to support legislation that will ensure economic progress is possible for all our communities long into the future – SB 157.
“Everyone here knows that South Dakota is the best state in the nation to do business. Our low taxes, smart regulations, and strong work ethic make us unique, but the world isn’t static. If we’re going to keep our state competitive, we must keep things fair, open, and honest.
“As I outlined in my State of the State address, my team and I are aggressively pushing the message that South Dakota is open for business. We are helping businesses expand and constantly looking for ways to attract new industries and businesses to the state. This is critical if we want to keep our kids here – at home – rather than sending them somewhere else to build their careers, families, and lives.
“We must fix the issues that are holding back progress. One of those problems is the conditional use permitting process. For those who may not know, at times this process is unnecessarily difficult; it takes a lot of time; and it often gets hijacked by a vocal few. This uncertainty is unfair to everyone involved.
“SB 157 is my proposal to create a fairer, more predictable process for businesses and families who want to create or expand their operations in South Dakota.
“This legislation protects local control by putting decisions in the hands of a majority, not a vocal few. It provides certainty to what can be a very unpredictable process. And, it moves many decisions out of the court system and back into the hands of local residents.
“SB 157 does all of this without changing any environmental standards the state or counties must follow; without making changes to current or future zoning standards established by a county; and without changing public input or notice for conditional use permits. In just a few minutes, the committee will hear from business leaders, county commissioners, farmers and ranchers, bankers, energy developers, and many more.
“These are all people we’ve worked very closely with to develop this legislation. They have seen firsthand how broken this process can be and how important it is that we fix it.
“I will leave you with this thought.
“I invite you to imagine a South Dakota where grandparents aren’t saying goodbye to their grandkids. Instead, the next generation is staying here – at home – because all our communities are growing and thriving.
“Please vote yes on SB 157. Thank you.”
Senate Bill 157 has received widespread support from county commissioners, the agriculture community, energy companies, and groups including:
- Association of General Contractors
- Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce
- East River Electric
- Farm Credit Services of America
- NextEra Energy Resources
- Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce
- South Dakota Association of Cooperatives
- South Dakota Association of County Commissioners
- South Dakota Bankers Association
- South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association
- South Dakota Chamber of Commerce
- South Dakota Corn
- South Dakota Dairy Producers
- South Dakota Electric Utility Companies
- South Dakota Ethanol Producers
- South Dakota Farm Bureau
- South Dakota Pork Producers
- South Dakota Poultry Industries Association
- South Dakota Retailers Association
- South Dakota Rural Electric Cooperatives
- South Dakota Soybean Association
- South Dakota Wind Energy Association
Following Noem’s testimony, the committee passed SB 157 with a 6-3 vote.
###
This is a bad bill for SD.
When she says a few loud voices she actually means almost everyone in a county. No one wants CAFO’s.
I’m concerned that this bill will only sink her political standing while enriching her supporters. This is a very sad day for the little guy and SD local control.
Looks like cow sh!t. Smells like cow sh!t. Must be… well, guess.
I thought Republicans supported the electoral college to stop majority rule? I guess that only applies when it is on their side. Our country was never meant to be majority rule. This bill is just to appease her big money interests while stepping on local control. What a DC slime ball Kristi is turning out to be.
If SD is to be economically viable, especially outside the Sioux Falls area and Rapid City area, we need to be adding value to our grain products via even more livestock production. Failing to expand our livestock production is a slow economic death to our rural areas- a reality hardly denied by rural economists and other such experts.
We can do expand our livestock production two ways:
1) Expand unregulated cattle and hog operations on virtually tens of thousands of small farm and ranch operations whose fecal waste will drain into our streams, lakes and rivers at levels that will over-load some waters. It’s be nice to regulate them to prevent this but the capital costs are prohibitive for small operations. Or,
2) Allow CAFO’s which can afford the capital regulations to virtually eliminate most fecal waste from draining into our waterways while at the same time increase our livestock production in the state.
This is a great bill all should be able to get behind. Besides those who signed above, anyone concerned about the environment and the viability of rural South Dakota should also get on board.
Side benefit: More cattle production will lead to more acres in alfalfa which will be good for pheasants. 🙂
Alfalfa is a death trap for pheasants! Looks like all those regulations are working well in Iowa. Good drinking water over there!
iowa has a massive population and industrial base compared to this state. economic viability lost in one arena can be made up in another, easier there than here.
How can we not see what has happened over in Iowa and Minnesota with water quality and air pollution? If Governor Noem is so concerned with keeping our children and future generations in this state, then we should also be concerned about the water they will drink and the air they will breath. Anyone who has ever been close to a CAFO or especially around the ground they are spreading hog manure on will certainly not be in favor of more of them being allowed so easily into our state! Governor Noem is promoting the pheasant hunting in this state, I am sure hunters coming into our state will love the ‘Fresh” smell of hog manure while they are out hunting!
I noticed that East River electric supports Gov. Noem’s bill….wonder if people have realized how much those new transmission lines to all these hog factories are going to raise their rates, all while the large out of state hog cooperatives get tax breaks and other South Dakota money handed to them?
One of the Senators today mentioned how he has received a 20-1 ratio of against this bill to for this bill from his citizens he represents. I have a hard time seeing how the majority of people in this State would ever be in favor of having a bill like this passed? What was behind the reasoning of the 6 who voted in favor of it versus the 3 who voted against it? The voice of the people was not heard today!
This legislation undermines the concept of local control. It is not small business friendly; it is corporation friendly. Noem is a corporatist. She will deliver whatever policy large business interests desire.
As usual, the Never Noemers are here spouting their hate. If you would read SB157, you would see that this bill protects local control ensuring that the entire board makes decisions, not just a few members. This will promote economic development and help keep property taxes low. Yesterday it was amended to 21 days instead of 14 on the notification piece, and it will stop frivolous lawsuits that don’t help anyone. It’s a good bill that will continue with the Governor’s message that South Dakota is open for business.
You’re damn right it will keep property taxes low for everyone who lives within a 20 mile radius. It will destroy their property values.
This bill wipes out local influence on local zoning. If Pierre wants it then stand down. In Hamlin county last summer there was such an oversized opposition to a CAFO app that after it was denied, by the local community, the applicant didn’t even appeal. I smell political payback and sour grapes here in Hamlin County. What a bunch of political BS, and Hamlin county will be buried in it. BUT, at least the county commision will get a payoff
This is great for WH Group from Hong Kong. They own the vertical integration of the hogs in these CAFO’s. Not great for the farmers who work for WH Group (whether they admit it or not) or their neighbors. Profits go to China. Long term problems stay in our state.
You are exactly right! So many people have no idea who actually owns the hog operations that will move into their areas. Sad sad situation for South Dakota.