Former Black Hills News reporter Shad Olson scheduled to have hearing on Friday for domestic abuse/strangulation charges

According to court records, the long simmering charges from February against Shad Olson for domestic abuse aggravated assault/strangulation will continue to move forward on Friday in a status hearing that was delayed from August.

If you recall the last story in the matter from back in June from KOTA TV:

He is charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault/strangulation, for an incident in February of this year. and.. The judge granted all motions heard including a motion of discovery for tangible evidence, a motion to disclose witnesses, a motion for expert testimony, and a motion for investigation.

The status hearing is currently scheduled for 8:30 AM on October 4th.