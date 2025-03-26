Former Black HIlls Newscaster Shad Olson domestic abuse sentencing tomorrow at 8:30 AM in Meade County

The long arm of the law (albeit in diminished form) will catch up with former local newscaster Shad Olson tomorrow as he faces a change of plea/sentencing hearing at 8:30 AM.

According to court records, the Change of Plea/Sentencing hearing is set for 8:30 AM, I believe in the Meade County Courthouse. If you recall, this has been a long and twisted saga that began over a year ago, when Olson was arrested and on charges of domestic assault in February of 2024:

A political activist, podcaster and former television anchor from the Black Hills is in jail facing felony assault charges. Shad Olson was arrested earlier this week by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office following allegations of domestic assault causing serious bodily injury for an incident that reportedly took place Friday at his home north of Rapid City, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Dakota Scout.

And as more details came out, the story got worse and worse..

The victim asked Olson “if he was drinking already and he became mad.” She then told Olson, who she described as unemployed and lacking a source of income, that she “works hard to support their family,” to which he simply retorted she was a “crazy [expletive],” documents state. and.. From there, the victim said Olson chased after her as she ran away from her home. They had been living together from some time, but she told the officer “she pays for everything in the home while Olson worries about the country,” the documents read. The officer asked the victim if Olson had assaulted her before, with her replying “yes.” The victim said Olson, who runs his own far-right, eponymic podcast, is “stressed over politics,” which influences his drinking. She then told the officer Olson blames his political frustrations on her.

There was also this affidavit:

After the arrest, the twists and turns continued, as despite past boasting of Olson on social media of being of significant financial resources, his actual financial situation was not so rosy. And Olson found himself “indigent and financially unable to obtain counsel.”

And in a surprising interlude, he was stuck in the county jail for a couple of weeks, due to his indigence, until a not unfamiliar name in Rapid City conservative political circles bailed him out of jail:

Read that here. Since then, in a surprising move last November the Meade County State’s Attorney dropped Olson’s charges for Domestic Abuse from a felony to a misdemeanor. Olson has managed to lay low for most of the time since, although he recently returned to social media where he’s kept a somewhat low profile, with a few exceptions. State Representative Brandei Schaefbauer had apparently found Olson credible, despite the abuse charges he was facing, and recruited his overly verbose goofiness and testimony as justification for a legislative measure to sue China for COVID: “expert testimony.” Uh, huh. I’m sure. Needless to say, it was far from unanimous in the House. And when it hit the Senate, even in the crazy environment of this years’ South Dakota Legislature, the measure narrowly lost. Since then, Olson has grown even quieter on Social Media. Likely because he knew the day would arrive, where he faces tomorrow’s D-Day. Where in front of God and everyone, he will be adjudicated for his actions. As currently scheduled for tomorrow at 8:30 AM in Meade County.