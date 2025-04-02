Former Black Hills newsreader Shad Olson backs out of plea agreement, requests jury trial for domestic assault case

Looks like bad Shad Olson is going to ask a jury to decide his fate in Meade County for the domestic assault charges, after backing out of an earlier plea agreement:

In February of last year, 52-year-old Shad Olson was accused of assaulting a woman at her home in Meade County. Olson allegedly grabbed the woman by the shoulders and threw her to the ground multiple times.

He was charged with aggravated assault-domestic violence. However, that charge was dismissed back in November, and he still faces a charge of simple assault-domestic violence.