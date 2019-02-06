Former candidate for Governor making bizarre claims that State acting nefariously in case of missing child.

Former Republican/Constitution Party Candidate for Governor Lora Hubbel seems to be continuing with a string of accusations that the State of South Dakota is involved in the unfortunate passing of people from a myriad of circumstances.

In early December of last year, Hubbel made a claim in social media that “All the murders in SD lead back to the GOED,” and claimed they are out to steal people’s mineral rights.

In the past couple of weeks, the former candidate recently made another outlandish claim that Ft. Pierre Lawyer Patrick Duffy might not have passed away from heart disease, and in a claim straight out of science fiction intimated that the attorney might have been the victim of a “CIA heart attack gun.”

Now, just yesterday, the former State Representative made an utterly bizarre accusation on Facebook that the state of South Dakota has somehow erred in the story of a child who ran away from a caregiver at a private care facility near Rapid City, and claimed the child may have fallen victim to something she calls “Bendacide”:

Of course, the State has nothing to do with any of it, aside from participating in searching for the child, but why let actual facts get in the way of bizarre internet claims.

It seems that the less attention Hubbel is able to generate through her continued string of failed political ambitions, the more insensitive and completely off-the-wall her claims become.

