The Rapid City School District has apparently sent a cease and desist letter to former District 30 Legislative Candidate Florence Thompson for a couple of minor things.
The letter states that at an Aug. 24 meeting Florence Thompson accused the RCAS administration of brainwashing students and adopting programs that encourage students to “riot, attack government buildings, destroy property and destroy society.”
“It’s happened in Minnesota, where our superintendent (Lori Simon) is from, and we have adopted all of those programs that they have up there,” Thompson said.
Thompson, a retired school psychologist and president of South Dakota Parents Involved in Education, makes frequent critical comments at board meetings.
Thompson says that the cease and desist letter has a chilling effect on free speech. Or maybe it has a chilling effect on crazy talk.
But can it be said to have a chilling effect, since it got her a newspaper article to use to rant a little louder?
11 thoughts on “Former D30 Legislative Candidate sent a cease and desist letter”
Textbook Rapid City.
If you’ve observed this woman it is obvious psychological/psychiatric help would be beneficial for her. It is sad to witness her out of control tantrums.
I don’t care if this Individual is clinically insane, she has the right to say what she wants. Why is a School Board this worried about someone’s opinion that they feel the need to send a Cease and Desist Letter? Did she touch a nerve or is there a hint of truth on what she is saying, I don’t know but, it’s quite telling that you need to go that far in an attempt to silence someone. I am just shocked at the lengths people are going these days to shut people up. As a side note, your an elected official and criticism, even if it’s not polite, is fair game
in a word: Bull. Nuts people do have the right to say what they want, but, NOT at the expense of the time and money of all the rest of us. There is serious business to be done by the people we elect to run our institutions and spend our tax dollars. I don’t want the people who work for me, as a voter, to indulge one person’s issues at the expense of the tens of thousands of the rest of us who pay the bills.
in a word: Bull. Nuts people do have the right to say what they want, but, NOT at the expense of the time and money of all the rest of us. There is serious business to be done by the people we elect to run our institutions and spend our tax dollars. I don’t want the people who work for me, as a voter, to indulge one person’s issues at the expense of the tens of thousands of the rest of us who pay the bills.
Then why do they let Biden keep on speaking?
Did you think that was clever?
I think it was!
Boy I guess you have never went to or watch a Sioux Falls City Council meeting. The amount of nutballs that show up and run their mouth each week about crazy things is impressive. I dont like it either BUT, they have that right to do so. It’s not about Likes or Dislikes, it’s about RIGHTS. This person has the right to say whatever they want, especially in the public square, as they wish, provided they are not trying to incite violence (yelling fire in a crowded theater). Since when did Americans become such Snowflakes that they can’t take a few jabs from the crowd.
You’re correct there. I think the SF Council has the market cornered on the goofballs.
This was not a one time tantrum. Hers is ongoing, out of control rants. Respect is essential at all times. If a person can not be civil, they must be treated as though they are dangerous to the public because they are. Look at Portland, etc. Next step should be a restraining order to keep her off all school property. The woman doesn’t even live in RC, she lives in Caputa. Google her to see the unstable tirades that she subjects authorities to.