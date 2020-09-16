Former D30 Legislative Candidate sent a cease and desist letter

The Rapid City School District has apparently sent a cease and desist letter to former District 30 Legislative Candidate Florence Thompson for a couple of minor things.

The letter states that at an Aug. 24 meeting Florence Thompson accused the RCAS administration of brainwashing students and adopting programs that encourage students to “riot, attack government buildings, destroy property and destroy society.” “It’s happened in Minnesota, where our superintendent (Lori Simon) is from, and we have adopted all of those programs that they have up there,” Thompson said. Thompson, a retired school psychologist and president of South Dakota Parents Involved in Education, makes frequent critical comments at board meetings.

Read the entire story here.

Thompson says that the cease and desist letter has a chilling effect on free speech. Or maybe it has a chilling effect on crazy talk.

But can it be said to have a chilling effect, since it got her a newspaper article to use to rant a little louder?