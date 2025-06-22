Former D31 GOP Senate Candidate Kate Crowley Johnson pushing antisemitic Rothschild conspiracy theory about Iranian conflict on social media

Is the extreme heat in South Dakota this weekend affecting some people’s brains?

Former District 31 Republican Senate Candidate Kate Crowley was kooky enough last year when she was running for office, when she claimed “Communism is knocking at our door” in her campaign material..

But as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, and the United States acts to try to stop Iran’s development of a nuclear weapon, it seems that Crowley has fallen out of the nest and hit every branch on the way down the nut tree, as she takes to social media pushing the highly antisemitic Rothschild conspiracy theory where internet kooks believe that the Rothschild family is a prime example of Jews allegedly using their money to control global financial institutions:

WOW!

It’s crazy that someone who tried to run for State Senate on the Republican ticket actually puts their name to this kind of crazy person trash.

Although, with the other examples of antisemitic bigotry that some of the others who pretend to be Republican are comfortable saying, I should not be surprised.