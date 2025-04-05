State Representative Dylan Jordan received a sharp rebuke this morning from his predecessor as District Four State Representative.
Former D4 Representative Fred Deutsch had harsh words for his successor over Jordan signing a pledge to pass legislation to take military action against planes that people believe are spreading chem trails in the sky.
“This kooky political pledge has been making is way around conservative circles in South Dakota the last few days. When you see something that’s outrageously wrong, I think it’s important to speak out against it. It’s one thing to express your views about chemtrails, but it’s entirely another to advocate for legislation for the National Guard to “take military action” against aircraft flying over SD. That’s not just kooky, but wrong and dangerous. I wish my friends who signed this would disavow it.” – Fred Deutsch
You might have a difference of opinion with Fred on a number of issues. But he is 100% correct that his successor has failed his district, and South Dakota in providing quality representation to his constituents.
Quality candidates matter. And I should not have to add “not crazy candidates” matter, but apparently I do.
Quit sending these people to Pierre.
12 thoughts on “Former D4 Rep. Deutsch: Rep. Dylan Jordan “Outrageously Wrong,” “Kooky, Wrong and Dangerous” for signing Chem-Trail legislative pledge”
Dylan remember what I said about freeloading. You have chores to do as long as you live under my roof!
Mom I am a legislator now with an R behind my name. I don’t have to do chores no more. I can live anywhere I wanna even it it is not in the district. Freedum!
Fred deserves kudos for calling out his successor for this stupidity.
Deuel County. The same county that allowed an independent candidate time to speak (and get petition signatures) against another Republican in their Lincoln Day Dinner 2024. He’s the perfect Vice Chair for Mary from Gary.
You know it’s bad when FRED DEUTSCH of all people is the one calling out crazy people.
Add Rep. Logan Manhart to the list.
Thank you Logan! Minnesota refugee, Freedom seeker and Day County Commissioner Jim Walter has also thanked you publicly.
Can we expect Brandei Schaefbauer, Chris Reder, Carl Perry, Al Novstrop along with our Brown County Commissioners to sign the pledge too? How about Michael Rohl?
We need Patriot Toby Doeden to lead on this too!
Good job!
Like the blind hog that finds a nut, Fred is right on this one.
But, for the most part as far as I am concerned,
Mr. Deutsch is damn near as crazy.
There is definitely some mind altering bacteria in the Florence water system.
“Quit sending these people to Pierre.”
You gotta have good people to choose from. In the last election, D4 had three to choose from for House Roe, an articulate lefty, the lady from California who couldn’t put two sentences together to tell pepole why she was running, and a 30 year old libertarian.
D4 voters didn’t have much to choose from.
You don’t think chemtrails are a real thing. I came home from Rapid City a year ago last September and stopped in Hill City to wait for a hail storm to pass. I live about 9 miles south of Pringle. I stopped a couple of miles south of pringle and collected a sample of the hail in a mason jar. I took that sample to be tested in Rapid City. It contained aluminum, barium and strontium. And it had a TDS level of 10 PPM. Tap water is typically ~150 PPM. Double reverse osmosis filtered water can get down to 10PPM. What this means is that the chemicals in the chemspray used to induce weather changes are aerosolized. If you want a copy of the water test, send me an email.
Which proves absolutely nothing.
The South Dakota National Guard has no air defense artillery units. You want them to shoot down aircraft with an MLRS, you ignorant goons?