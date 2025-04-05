Former D4 Rep. Deutsch: Rep. Dylan Jordan “Outrageously Wrong,” “Kooky, Wrong and Dangerous” for signing Chem-Trail legislative pledge

State Representative Dylan Jordan received a sharp rebuke this morning from his predecessor as District Four State Representative.

Former D4 Representative Fred Deutsch had harsh words for his successor over Jordan signing a pledge to pass legislation to take military action against planes that people believe are spreading chem trails in the sky.

“This kooky political pledge has been making is way around conservative circles in South Dakota the last few days. When you see something that’s outrageously wrong, I think it’s important to speak out against it. It’s one thing to express your views about chemtrails, but it’s entirely another to advocate for legislation for the National Guard to “take military action” against aircraft flying over SD. That’s not just kooky, but wrong and dangerous. I wish my friends who signed this would disavow it.” – Fred Deutsch

You might have a difference of opinion with Fred on a number of issues. But he is 100% correct that his successor has failed his district, and South Dakota in providing quality representation to his constituents.

Quality candidates matter. And I should not have to add “not crazy candidates” matter, but apparently I do.

Quit sending these people to Pierre.