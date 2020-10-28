Former Democrat Legislative Candidate Chris Svarstad removed from SDSU Student Senate; also facing assault charges in Brookings County

I had someone send me a Collegian Article from South Dakota State University, and it’s a name we’ve seen before.

Chris Svarstad, a former state legislative candidate from Yankton who just can’t seem to stay out of trouble with law enforcement today finds himself booted off of the South Dakota State University Student Senate:

The Students’ Association Senate voted to remove Sen. Christopher Svarstad from office due to a violation of item three of the organization’s code of ethics, which states Senators must “discuss professional matters, especially those concerning colleagues, in a professional manner.”

Near the end of the Oct. 26 meeting, the Senate entered an executive session for consideration of the removal proceedings. This session was closed to the public and followed the procedure outlined in Resolution 20-13-R.

and..

“I told the Senate on Sunday that my mother fell on the ice and she got really badly hurt, she’s badly bruised, she’s terribly hurt. I said I can’t be at the meeting because I need to take care of my mother,” Svarstad said. “I took care of my mother last night, and they totally violated my due process and went forward with this kangaroo court without me.”

and..

“These rules are a total sham and a bunch of bullshit,” Svarstad said. “They are a smokescreen for violating people’s due process.”