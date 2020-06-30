Former GOP candidate killed in Sioux Falls

For those who remember Tracy Saboe, who was a District 15 State Senate candidate in 2008, he was killed in Sioux Falls by an intruder who has been arrested for several attacks.￼

Alton Ray Bear, 45, shot and killed Tracy Saboe, 40, at 800 N. Prairie Avenue thinking the home belonged to another man, police Capt. Michael Colwill said. Saboe and Bear had a short altercation, and Bear shot him once in the head, Colwill said.

and…

Saboe had political aspirations in 2008, when he ran for the South Dakota State Senate as a Republican in the heavily Democratic District 15, which encompasses northern Sioux Falls. He lost to Democratic incumbent Kathy Miles.