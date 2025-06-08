Former GOP Senator Mac McCracken passes away

Sad news out of Rapid City. Former Republican State Senator Royal “Mac” McCracken passed away last Friday at the age of 83.

Mac in his professional life worked for US West, starting as a lineman in the 1960s, eventually rising to the level of Director of Public Affairs for Northwestern Bell (USWest) with the company out of Rapid City, until his retirement in 2000, when he ran and served as Senator representing Rapid City from 2000-2008.

McCracken was a long-time carrier of water for the elephant, and served as Assistant Majority Leader & Majority Whip in the South Dakota Senate during his legislative career, as well as serving on the legislature’s executive board.

Memorial services will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025 at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City.