Sad news out of Rapid City. Former Republican State Senator Royal “Mac” McCracken passed away last Friday at the age of 83.
Mac in his professional life worked for US West, starting as a lineman in the 1960s, eventually rising to the level of Director of Public Affairs for Northwestern Bell (USWest) with the company out of Rapid City, until his retirement in 2000, when he ran and served as Senator representing Rapid City from 2000-2008.
McCracken was a long-time carrier of water for the elephant, and served as Assistant Majority Leader & Majority Whip in the South Dakota Senate during his legislative career, as well as serving on the legislature’s executive board.
Memorial services will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025 at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City.
2 thoughts on “Former GOP Senator Mac McCracken passes away”
Mac was a good guy. Two Mac stories:
First, during debates on smoking in public buildings, there was a push for designated no smoking areas in Restaurants. Mac said that was “like having a no peeing end in a pool”!
Second, as Commerce chair, when two licensing or economic interests clashed, after the testimony was done, Mac regularly said:”Boys here’s what we’re going to do. I’m holding this over until the next meeting, and you fellas are going out there in the hall and working this out.” Amazingly, this solved a lot of disputes. I’ve repeated that many times to young committee chairs.
Mac was dedicated. His last year was tough. We brought a couch into his office area as he struggled health wise, but he was dedicated and stuck out the whole session.
RIP Big Guy
Senator Mac was not only a man of great stature, but also of great influence and an enduring legacy of service to the state, its people, and the organizations he cherished. He will be deeply missed by many.