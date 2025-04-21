Former Governor Noem had purse stolen in DC Restaurant

CNN is reporting that former Governor Kristi Noem was a victim to a thief in a DC restaurant this weekend, as her purse was stolen:

The Secret Service, which provides security for Noem, reviewed security camera footage at the restaurant and saw an unknown white male wearing a medical mask steal her bag and leave the restaurant. The thief got away with Noem’s driver’s license, medication, apartment keys, passport, DHS access badge, makeup bag, blank checks, and about $3,000 in cash, the law enforcement source said.

I would not want to be that guy when they catch up to him. And a good reminder to be on your guard in that town, as Washington DC is a wretched hive of scum and villainy.