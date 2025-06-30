Former legal client & House Majority Leader Lee Qualm hosting Hansen for Governor fundraiser

Just so I’m not ignoring what’s happening on the 2% end of the gubernatorial primary, It looks like a couple of Jon Hansen’s former legal clients are hosting a fundraiser for him…

That would be the business owned by former House Majority Leader Lee Qualm and his wife Trudy.

If you recall, Hansen was the attorney hired when the Qualms were served a lawsuit from other family members for a number of things including “attempted conversion” of corporation stock for no consideration that family members inherited from parents.

You can read more than you ever cared to know about that here.

And now they are asking people to donate money at a fundraiser for Hansen.

Funny how things work out.