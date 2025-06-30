Former Legislative candidate undercover on social media, as she claims information on human trafficking gang

Here’s a facebook exchange that edged it’s way into the twilight zone, under a recent post on the Dakota Scout facebook page between Dakota Scout co-owner Joe Sneve, and someone writing as “Sam Ross” claiming to have information on a Human Trafficking gang:

If you click on the “Sam Ross” profile picture it brings up this:

This “Sam Ross” looks kind of familiar… And if you look at her profile further, she sounds familiar as well..

Wait.. wait.. “The county auditor would not help me when criminals under the guise of being IRS Contract Investigators from Pagosa Springs, Colorado committed election fraud….” I think we’ve heard this before:

Yep. And that would be former D17 candidate Robin Schiro. If you recall..

I think that might even be the same picture.

You know, somehow, in her “undercover alias” when she says she has information on a Human Trafficking gang, I think I would tend to take that with a grain of salt as well.