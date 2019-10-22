Former Libertaian candidate for SD Governor now seeking funds to pay bail bond company

Remember the former Libertarian candidate for South Dakota Governor CJ Abernathey, who found himself ousted from the libertarian ticket after their 2018 do over convention?
Apparently he’s still out there crusading. This time, he’s crusading for money to be sent to him via PayPal for a little spot he finds himself in…
Yeah. I can’t imagine why Libertarians dumped him from the ticket.
Let’s hear it for kicking a man when he’s down.
(Doing bail bonds myself, not knowing his exact situation) at least in SD, if you owe a bond co. $1500, it’s usually because a person didn’t show up for court, after they agreed to guarantee the defendant’s appearance in court.
Might not be a big enough amount for the company to call Dog the Bounty Hunter, but it isn’t good.
If CJ is down, it’s likely not because of some hard luck story.
(And keep in mind it probably isn’t for a traffic ticket.)
Leave it to the libertarian
chair to defend criminal behavior.
https://bustednewspaper.com/abernathey-carl-wayne-jr-2018-12-18-arrest-booking-mugshot-onslow-county-north-carolina/
It’s amazing what some Father’s will do to see their child.
I’ve seen the guy once in Eureka the entire time he has lived there at a Jackley deal with law enforcement present and it appeared to me he blamed Jackley for taking his child away and allowing her to be kidnapped. No clue on what led up to the father/daughter separation but there are always three sides to every story. Hers, his and the truth.
South Dakota is somewhat notorious for its overzealous CPS, driven by a very – shall we say – eager Christian ethos. In fairness, CPA has “seen things” that contribute to their dedication to the mission.
Take Cannabis, for instance. You all know my stand on Cannabis and you can find more information here:
https://PlainsTribune.com/cc4l
Cannabis has been used as a precursor by both men and women to gain custody as have claims of “insanity”. Yet, it’s been in our society for about 8000 years on record, and it can be used safely – at least as safely as alcohol (cannabis consumers know this is laughable since cannabis users do not suffer like alcohol users). Is cannabis the reason why he lost his family? Because if you take a demographic like “cannabis user” or “water drinker” or “people with noses” it creates a huge opportunity for parallel construction. Children become the spoils, the treasure to a segment of our society; the ravingly power hungry;
I know exactly what a father would do to have access to his child. The conservative Republican establishment rails against the war on the American family. It laments how this is a precursor to national takeover. I agree, and even imperfect fathers should be present for the rearing of their children.
This individual, whom I have never really heard of before now, is on the front lines of the disintegration of the American family and he deserves our consideration.
If he uses the devil’s lettuce that’s one thing. If he’s a raging alcoholic meth abuser that’s another thing. Does he have a history of these things? Did CPS uncover abuse? Does he use cannabis and black out behind the wheel (absurd)?
Or, like so many across our nation, is he a victim of a ghostly anti-white-mail psyop craving to fulfill the “all men are abusers” prophesy at all costs utilizing a parallel construction tactic so prevalent in our society today?
This is very sad, but the desire to restore his family alone does not disqualify him from opportunities for leadership. I hope he gets access to his kids, and organizations like CPS will dissect why the mother (presumably) and her in-laws took such drastic ill-advised action. Often, the in-laws are pulling the strings in cases like this, fighting their desire to correct the mistakes they made with their own children, living vicariously through their grandkids while sweeping their own kids under the rug like an embarrassing pile of dust.
John Dale most people think I am a mental midget but I always thought of myself as a mental giant. This is one of those rare instances I am in full agreement with you young man.
I would say the young Purple Heart Marine is on the side of truth.
I would say the young Purple Heart Marine is on the side of truth.
Very sad, very painful situation. Politics aside, I pray the whole family heals. It’s not for me to judge but in these cases, usually, there’s at least some guilt on all sides. May you find peace as well as the compassion to forgive. We are mortal. In weak moments, in the throes of passion, we’re susceptible to evil. No person now reading (or typing) is immune. Please know that God loves you and your child without limit.
Tara, videos without context are not comments.