Former Lock Up Librarians act HB1239 returned to House and passed in de-fanged form

The newly defanged House Bill 1239 had a razor thin majority of House members concur in NOT wanting to lock up librarians as Bethany Soye had wanted in the original bill. Instead, House members agreed with the slim majority in the Senate that there should be a civil path forward for those who don’t library decisions on what books to put on the shelved.

Sanity prevailed today in the South Dakota House. By a narrow margin.

So, just a question… since those people in red technically all voted against the bill… does that mean they are pro-porn in libraries? Just asking, since we’ll see this fight played out in text messages and postcards next year.