The newly defanged House Bill 1239 had a razor thin majority of House members concur in NOT wanting to lock up librarians as Bethany Soye had wanted in the original bill. Instead, House members agreed with the slim majority in the Senate that there should be a civil path forward for those who don’t library decisions on what books to put on the shelved.
Sanity prevailed today in the South Dakota House. By a narrow margin.
So, just a question… since those people in red technically all voted against the bill… does that mean they are pro-porn in libraries? Just asking, since we’ll see this fight played out in text messages and postcards next year.
7 thoughts on “Former Lock Up Librarians act HB1239 returned to House and passed in de-fanged form”
I would suggest that every legislator that voted no, go to their school libraries and spend a day going through the material available to students. They might come away with a better understanding of the problem. They could contact Mothers’ for Liberty, who have already done surveys and have a list of the suspect books.
We don’t need you to be our censor. Freedom isn’t perfect, it is just far preferable to YOU being in control.
I can read about socialism, Marxism and Nazi writings if I want. That doesn’t mean I want to be a Nazi. Maybe you don’t trust yourself. I can understand that because I don’t really trust you either.
Like has been said many times before, even the Bible has adult themes. That hasn’t been a problem… or would you think differently?
And that name. It’s so ironic… “Mothers for Liberty”.
Who should we contact for the list of witches to be interrogated beneath big rocks?
Awesome language games Pat! So very Democrat of ya 🙂 It’s very generous of your caucus to serve this issue up on a platter for us. Thumbs up!
Mom’s For Fascism discredited themselves as an organization a while back.
They must be very busy. I just looked it up and there are about 5 million novels published in English so far. Then there are millions of the other books, videos, magazines too. And hundreds of thousands of new ones every year.
That is a lot of material for them to review and authorize.
Do we arrest parents who allow their kids to watch adult themed movies or TV shows? Why not do that too, Senator (Sue) Peterson? Or are librarians just an easier target?