From Facebook, former State Representative Cooper Garnos has thrown his hat in the ring for a seat on the Lyman County School Board.
4 thoughts on “Former Republican State Legislator Cooper Garnos returning to public service; running for School Board”
Where can I contribute
Young Mr. Garnos is a swell fellow, but there are some lobbists who are still raw about him quitting. The Presho City needs to get fellows like this on their boards and districts.
So glad to see good people who want to engage.
Cooper will do a great job!!
Cooper is a great guy and a wonderful policy maker! They would be lucky to have him and his insight!