Former SDGOP Executive Director Reggie Rhoden response to chairman‘s trash talking

In the South Dakota Searchlight article which is blowing up Republican in-boxes this morning, former Obama-voting Democrat and new Republican Party chairman Jim Eschenbaum rails on about removing the Republicans he does not deem as worthy from the party, calling them RINOs.

As part of the interview he did, Eschenbaum takes a direct, and completely low-class bum shot at outgoing Executive Director Reggie Rhoden, claiming:

He resigned at the meeting on February 22, when we did the elections. And we have decided thus far that we don’t need an executive director. Nobody knows that he was doing much.

Just a few moments ago, Reggie Rhoden, the outgoing Executive Director, offered his take on the one-ring circus that the Republican Party has turned into under RINO-hunter Eschenbaum:

I was getting paid $4,357.50 a month with no benefits. I’m not perturbed, but it certainly seems a weird thing to lie about after begging me to stay on board until the next meeting. It’s especially odd when I’ve spent dozens of hours over the past few weeks trying to help his team with a smooth transition– A transition he should consider allowing his board to complete before speaking poorly of the only person genuinely trying to help them out. He hasn’t even arranged for anyone to come to my office to pick up the files they so badly wanted to audit! I hate to think how that audit must be going thus far if the Chairman is publicly misrepresenting the only salary they have to keep track of. By proxy it must also be hard for the Chairman to imagine that the ED did much when the Chair doesn’t even know what the Chair does.

I would hope Reggie’s cooperation ends here and now, since what passes for a GOP chairman has decided to go scorched earth on the people who were trying to help in a smooth transition.