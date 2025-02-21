Former SDGOP Executive Director said to be headed to senior role in ICE

From the Wall Street Journal, former SDGOP Executive Director Madison Sheahan is reported to be headed to a senior role in ICE:

The acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Caleb Vitello, was removed from his post, administration officials and other people familiar with the matter said, amid frustration in the Trump administration that deportations haven’t accelerated faster.

The administration is shaking up the leadership at ICE and is soon expected to announce a new acting director, one of the administration officials said.

and…

Officials are expected to hire Madison Sheahan, the Louisiana Secretary for Wildlife and Fisheries, in a senior role at ICE, people familiar with the matter said. It is unclear who the next director of the agency would be. A spokeswoman for Sheahan declined to comment.