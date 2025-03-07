From Facebook, former State Senator Brent Hoffman announces that he’s praying about running for office.
And in this case it might be appropriate to say a ‘Hail Mary,’ which would mirror the kind of campaign he’d be running if he intends to take on one of South Dakota’s longest serving political figures, former State Senator/Senate Majority Leader, former Governor, and current US Senator Mike Rounds:
Brent has been successful in prior runs for office for City Council in Iowa and now one term in the South Dakota Senate. But I’m not sure he appreciates what he’d be taking on. Especially from a Senator Mike Rounds who seems to have found a new fire to serve over the last couple of years, as the Senator has navigated his life in the time since his beloved wife Jean’s passing from cancer in May of 2021.
And Mike comes to the race with $1.8 Million plus in the bank to start his effort, along with the likely support of fellow South Dakotan and Majority Leader John Thune, who Rounds backed for the position and enjoys a good relationship with.
Brent’s reality is that he may be finding himself in a much different kind of race than he’s ever had to run before against an incumbent who is the embodiment of South Dakota nice. So if Brent finds himself waking in the night, seeing lights and receiving a vision to run for US Senate, he might want to turn Netflix off and go back to sleep.
5 thoughts on “Former Senator Brent Hoffman posts to facebook that he’s praying about running for US Senate”
How did his petition drive go last year to put tougher term limits on the ballot?
Brent was oddly a regular on Dumpster Fire Doeden’s FB page and Dumpster Fire PAC FB page.
Mr. Powers, I don’t think we’ve ever met, but you’re always welcome to reach out to me. I first moved to glorious South Dakota forty years ago and moved back permanently after my wife passed to cancer. I’ve served in elective office twice in my home state, each time defeating an incumbent and serving one term. On the issue of running for the U.S. Senate, I agree it would be a challenge, but like you, my decisions aren’t guided by other people’s opinions. Thank you for the opportunity to comment.
Mr. Hoffman, you should stay home and enjoy your family. Mike Rounds is not the enemy – he’s good at this job and represents us well. The House seat will likely be open and up for grabs, but running against Rounds will not be anything like the other seats you’ve run for. Anyone can elected to the Legislature and they do.
Before he was one of South Dakota’s longest-serving political figures, Rounds too was a likeable, humble underdog that had served a couple of terms in the state legislature.