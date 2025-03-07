Former Senator Brent Hoffman posts to facebook that he’s praying about running for US Senate

From Facebook, former State Senator Brent Hoffman announces that he’s praying about running for office.

And in this case it might be appropriate to say a ‘Hail Mary,’ which would mirror the kind of campaign he’d be running if he intends to take on one of South Dakota’s longest serving political figures, former State Senator/Senate Majority Leader, former Governor, and current US Senator Mike Rounds:

Brent has been successful in prior runs for office for City Council in Iowa and now one term in the South Dakota Senate. But I’m not sure he appreciates what he’d be taking on. Especially from a Senator Mike Rounds who seems to have found a new fire to serve over the last couple of years, as the Senator has navigated his life in the time since his beloved wife Jean’s passing from cancer in May of 2021.

And Mike comes to the race with $1.8 Million plus in the bank to start his effort, along with the likely support of fellow South Dakotan and Majority Leader John Thune, who Rounds backed for the position and enjoys a good relationship with.

Brent’s reality is that he may be finding himself in a much different kind of race than he’s ever had to run before against an incumbent who is the embodiment of South Dakota nice. So if Brent finds himself waking in the night, seeing lights and receiving a vision to run for US Senate, he might want to turn Netflix off and go back to sleep.