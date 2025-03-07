Former Senator & GOP Chair John Wiik on Fox News story on Dakota Scout, Dakota Scout responds.

Former State Senator and recently retired SDGOP Chair John Wiik has taken to Facebook to offer his own opinion on the Fox News story taking the Dakota Scout to task for their reporting on former Governor Kristi Noem’s travel, where they claim the former Governor spent over $600,000, but are refusing the Governor’s position that her spending was just over $2000 during her time on office.

The post on facebook is as follows:

Wiik stated “I’ve spent a lot of time on our state budget. 600 thousand dollars is pretty much impossible to hide in the state budget. I never believed the reporting on Governor Noem’s credit card use, and I want you to hear from her side before you cast judgement.”

The Dakota Scout responded to the allegations brought up in the Fox News story with their re-publishing of a story from Sioux Falls Live, by Patrick Lalley whom Dakota Scout owners Jon Ellis and Joe Sneve used to work under at the Sioux Falls Argus Leader:

The Scout’s co-founders, Jonathan Ellis and Joe Sneve, declined to comment on the letter, other than to characterize it as a “frivolous attempt to throw a brush off pitch” meant to stifle further reporting on the amount of spending on state-issued credit cards that took place during Noem’s tenure as governor. “We stand by our reporting and consider it an honor to bring the truth about government spending to South Dakotans,” the longtime South Dakota journalists said in a joint statement, adding that more stories are likely. “And we’re always willing to defend it in a court of law, too.”

