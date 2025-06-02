Former State Employee accused of forging Medical Marijuana card was USD Student Body President, one of “30 under 30” transforming health care in 2024

This morning, Attorney General Marty Jackley’s office announced that a former State Employee had been charged with four counts of falsifying her own medical marijuana card while she was an employee of the South Dakota Department of Health.

Alexandra Feiner, 24, has been charged with one felony count of Forgery, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison; one felony count of Offering a False or Forged Instrument for Filing, Registering or Recording, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison; one felony count of Possession of a Forged Instrument, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison; and one misdemeanor count of Falsification of Public Records by a Public Officer or Employee, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in the county jail.

Read that here.

What it didn’t mention was that in 2021, Ms. Feiner was sworn in as the Student Body President for the University of South Dakota in 2021:

Student Government Association President Alexandra Fiener and Vice President Katie Brust were sworn in at the March 16 SGA meeting by former President Abuk Jiel. Along with the new president and vice president, a new senate was also sworn in.

Read that here.

AND, last year, she was recognized as one of 30 professionals under 30 transforming public health in South Dakota by South Dakota State University:

Alexandra Feiner, B.S.

Program specialist at the Office of Medical Cannabis, South Dakota Department of Health “My focus is on ensuring patient safety and promoting education. I shepherd medical cannabis establishments through the application process. This program spiked my interest as it is an emerging industry and provides an opportunity to ensure safe access to cannabis for South Dakotans who need relief.”

Read that here.

Not guessing (alleged) forgery was part of that criteria.