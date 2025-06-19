Former State GOP Vice Chair Mary Fitzgerald notes a recent article by State Rep. Trish Ladner on the pitfalls of scorecards June 19, 2025 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: Share this: Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Related
5 thoughts on “Former State GOP Vice Chair Mary Fitzgerald notes a recent article by State Rep. Trish Ladner on the pitfalls of scorecards”
The first thing you need to know about Scorecards is that the Conservatives with Common Sense Scorecard of Scorecards is the only Scorecard you need.
See you at breakfast this week where the Opening Rant will mock Scorecards. You will snort your gravy, this one is that good.
Score cards are biased on purpose. Hanging your hat one is a disservice to yourself.
Clearly you have not seen our Scorecard of Scorecards. You need no other.
Scorecards usually serve the interests of the groups that create them, they’re built to push a particular point of view. But the truth is, lawmakers don’t get to pick and choose only the votes that look good on paper. They have to show up and vote on the full range of issues, and their job is to do what’s best for their constituents and for the state as a whole.
If we’re really trying to measure how effective someone is representing maybe we should be looking at things like how many votes they missed, which bills chip away at local control, how practical or meaningful their legislation or, which lawmakers are actually getting things done. That kind of report card would tell us a lot more.
“maybe we should be looking at things like how many votes they missed?”
Uh oh. Taffy might be in trouble there.