Former State Rep. Kristin Conzet Joins Western Dakota Regional Water System as Executive Director

Kristin Conzet Joins Western Dakota Regional Water System as Executive Director

Rapid City, S.D. — Western Dakota Regional Water System (WDRWS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristin Conzet as its new Executive Director. A former South Dakota State Representative, Conzet brings extensive experience in governmental relations, strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, and project management.

Conzet played a key role in securing funding for major infrastructure projects and fostering collaboration among state, local, and federal entities. Her leadership will be instrumental in advancing WDRWS’s mission to ensure reliable, long-term water security for western South Dakota.

WDRWS extends its sincere gratitude to Dr. Cheryl Chapman, P.E., for her dedication and leadership as the first Executive Director of WDRWS. Chapman’s commitment and advocacy have been critical in driving the project forward, and she will continue to be a valued champion for the system’s success.

“I am honored to step into this role and build upon the incredible work already accomplished,” said Conzet. “Water security is a vital issue for our region, and I look forward to working with stakeholders to further this project.”

