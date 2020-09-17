Former State Sen Lynne DiSanto charged with making false claims to police about husband assault

From Dakota News now, former State Senator Lynne DiSanto has been charged with making false police reports against her ex-husband, Mark DiSanto, claiming he assaulted her when the investigation revealed neither one was home:

DiSanto, who also goes by the names Lyndi DiSanto and Lynne Hix-DiSanto, was read her charges from the state by Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus on Thursday. Robert Pasqualucci, her attorney, did not appear in court during her first hearing.

and..

Upon Swan’s arrival, Lynne requested she privately speak with Swan to explain the situation. The officer’s account states the following: Lynne reported her husband had assaulted her the previous night while trying to reclaim some belongings left at his residence amid a divorce between the two. She told the officer that Mark had choked her, then punched a hole in the upstairs bedroom door. She claims his demeanor was “super aggressive” and that she later spent the night at a friend’s house.

Lynne also alleged in the police interview Mark had assaulted her an unknown in the past, but did not report it because of his position as an official. Lynne further claimed that her husband made death threats to her, saying Mark could “take her out on a hill, shoot her and no one would know he did it.”