Former State Senator Lynne DiSanto now offering life coaching services. Really.

From Facebook, former State Senator Lynne/Lyndi/Lyn DiSanto is announcing that she’s taking on clients as she hangs out her shingle to provide …private life coaching services:

Most of you probably don’t know this about me, but my education is as a therapist (counselor) and I’ve worked on the side for many years providing private life coaching, with mostly women. I have am starting this new year with THREE SPOTS available, (im usually full) and figured I’d use this page to let people know about them. and.. **A message for the haters: if you believe my children from different fathers, divorces, or family conflict is a reason people shouldn’t want to life coach with me…let me explain something. My life, the ups and downs are why I am effective. My struggles help me to help others, not the opposite. I wear my scars with honor, not shame. (From Lyn Seeks Truth, Facebook December 8th)

… um. ok. I’m not sure what a reasonable person can say, or how to react to that news gem.

Aside from that I don’t think people are probably critical because of her struggles. They’re more likely critical because she’s exhibited traits and behavior that make her appear to be an awful human being.

(See arrest for false assault accusations, encouraging conspiracy theories in a child’s disappearance, earning a no trespassing order in conjunction with cyberbullying a person, and that’s just the past year or two. I’m not even close to her “all lives splatter controversy” and wanting government to drug test people for being poor, elderly or disabled.)

According to Tony Robbins, “A life coach is someone professionally trained to help you maximize your full potential and reach your desired results.”

I can’t imagine what potential someone is seeking if they’re getting counseling from DiSanto to achieve desired results. Unless her entire program is “don’t do this” by her own example.

Then she might actually have a valuable life lesson to impart.