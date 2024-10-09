Former US Senator Tim Johnson has passed away.

@SoDakCampaigns

From KELOland News, one of the last Democrats to serve in Congress and the US Senate, former Senator Tim Johnson, has passed away:

2 thoughts on “Former US Senator Tim Johnson has passed away.”

  2. sad. condolences. i would also have read senator rounds’ tribute, but he put it on the rank sewer platform X so it goes unread.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *