Former US Senator Tim Johnson has passed away.

From KELOland News, one of the last Democrats to serve in Congress and the US Senate, former Senator Tim Johnson, has passed away:
Former three-term U.S. Senator and five-term U.S. Representative Tim Johnson has died. Johnson had a long career in politics that took him all the way from his hometown of Vermillion, South Dakota to the nation’s capitol in Washington, D.C.https://t.co/8xd0amCK6c pic.twitter.com/dplQrcNZO0
— KELOLAND News (@keloland) October 9, 2024
RIP Senator J.
sad. condolences. i would also have read senator rounds’ tribute, but he put it on the rank sewer platform X so it goes unread.