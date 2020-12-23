Foster and Lynn Friess Donate $500,000 to Charity on Behalf of Noem Family

PIERRE, S.D. – This week, Foster and Lynn Friess donated $500,000 to charity on behalf of the Noem family. The donation includes $100,000 on behalf of each individual member of the Noem family.

“2020 has been hard on many of us, but generosity like this is a tremendous bright spot,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The kids, Bryon, and I are blown away and so honored by this special recognition. Foster and Lynn are some of the most remarkable people that I have ever known, and I am so grateful for their generous gift to South Dakotans in need.”

Governor Noem and her family set up the following parameters for the donations. The charities must:

Teach life skills such as financial literacy, parenting skills, training, and serving others;

Have a spiritual element and share the love of Jesus Christ;

Build stronger families and help people heal.

“Our gift is inspired by Galatians 6:2, ‘Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ,’” said Foster and Lynn Freiss. “We see the joy in our fellow men who embrace the purpose God has given them, to be a channel of His love to others, to be His hands and feet in a hurting world, and to be a blessing to every person He puts in our path. We are not owners but only stewards.”

The members of the Noem family chose the following charities to give their respective $100,000 donations to:

