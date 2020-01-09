Four Guardrails: Noem Proposes a Path Forward for Decriminalizing Industrial Hemp
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today sent the legislature her “Four Guardrails” for a path forward on decriminalizing industrial hemp. She also released the following statement:
VIDEO: Noem Outlines Four Guardrails for decriminalizing industrial hemp
“Over the last year, we’ve had a long conversation about legalizing hemp, and everyone knows that I don’t think it’s a good idea.
“Last year, I vetoed a bill that didn’t address concerns surrounding public safety, law enforcement, or funding. I asked the legislature to wait until we had direction from the federal government and a plan to address those concerns. Now since that time, things have changed. Federal guidelines have been put in place, a South Dakota tribe has been given the green light on production, and other states’ actions mean we need to address hemp transportation through our state. The legislative summer study also did great work, and they included some good ideas.
“Today, I am outlining for the legislature a path forward – four guardrails, if you will – on hemp. These include: 1) reliable enforcement standards; 2) responsible regulations regarding licensing, reporting, and inspections; 3) an appropriate plan for safe transportation; and 4) an adequate funding plan.
“Given all that we need to accomplish this session, if we can get this done in the coming weeks, it would be a good way to kick off this year’s legislative session.”
Click here to download Governor Noem’s Four Guardrails on decriminalizing industrial hemp. Click here to download cost estimates associated with decriminalizing industrial hemp.
###
“I will veto any hemp legislation in 2020” – Kristi Noem a few months ago. First, I thought it was extremely improper to give that statement – without even seeing bill legislation and a committee was actively studying it.
What’s changed and why has she backtracked? 2 marijuana initiatives now on the ballot and a terrible rollout of the “We’re On It” campaign. If she gives on the hemp issue maybe a few voters will be less likely to vote on those issues or legislators might give her support on defeating those measures. I think it’s too late – Kristi Noem already soured the waters on this issue.
It’s never too late but I believe those who liked her stance on hemp will now be disappointed. She had essentially convinced a sizable portion of conservative republicans that hemp is a gateway to marijuana. Now she is clearly backpedaling. Why?
It would never pass without her support.
How about NO regulations. Let the market decide.
Unauthentic damage control. Noem is playing DC politics and South Dakotans are going to see through it.
Well that was a quick reversal. Did she finally realize she shouldn’t burn all that political capital on hemp when she’s got a big marijuana fight coming up soon? Or maybe Bryon can insure it now?
Why reverse now?
I’m confused? Was it that big of a loser with voters in polling?
I can see getting it out of the way because it would dominate the news cycles all session like no other issue that doesn’t matter would.