Fox News: Rounds invites Trump to Sturgis Rally

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds has extended an invitation to President Trump to attend the motorcycle rally this year in Sturgis South Dakota:

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., extended an invitation exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital to the president to attend his home state’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Rounds left the door open for Trump to either come to the rally’s 85th anniversary this year, or to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary next year.

“South Dakota is Trump Country,” Rounds said. “We’d love to introduce you on stage during one of our premier concerts, in front of tens of thousands of fans, and we’re thoroughly convinced you’ll be impressed with the reception.”

“We’re biased, but it’s an experience every red-blooded American should witness, or better yet, participate in,” Rounds said.

“Thank you for leading our great country. We’d love to honor you with an appreciation event like you’ve never seen,” he continued.