From Facebook, a sad announcement that State Representative Bob Glanzer has passed away

From Facebook, Thomas Glanzer, State Representative Bob Glanzer’s son has announced his father’s passing. In part:

Tonight at 7:57 p.m. our dad, grandpa, uncle, husband and friend went to heaven. No words can describe the sorrow, but no words can describe the joy of knowing he is with God for eternity.

Mom told me today, as we knew the time was near, that she wanted him to go when it was bright out…not in the middle of the night. It is not lost on me that while the sun was falling, but still crested above the horizon of the prairie my father was rising to the glory of heaven.

Our family would like to thank the amazing staff at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center for their amazing care of our dad and of us. Their work was even more appreciated during this truly trying time in our world. They were able to comfort us without being next to us and that is human care on the highest level.