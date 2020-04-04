From Facebook, a sad announcement that State Representative Bob Glanzer has passed away

From Facebook, Thomas Glanzer, State Representative Bob Glanzer’s son has announced his father’s passing. In part:
Tonight at 7:57 p.m. our dad, grandpa, uncle, husband and friend went to heaven. No words can describe the sorrow, but no words can describe the joy of knowing he is with God for eternity.
Mom told me today, as we knew the time was near, that she wanted him to go when it was bright out…not in the middle of the night. It is not lost on me that while the sun was falling, but still crested above the horizon of the prairie my father was rising to the glory of heaven.
Our family would like to thank the amazing staff at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center for their amazing care of our dad and of us. Their work was even more appreciated during this truly trying time in our world. They were able to comfort us without being next to us and that is human care on the highest level.
Thank you to the Glanzer family, and especially Thomas, for these updates which I know I sought out daily for updates on Bob’s condition.
Please keep the entire family in your prayers.
The late Representative Bob Glanzer and his cousin Mari Hofer will be the people God uses to save thousands of lives in SD. If you look in the dictionary what the definition of Christian is, well they are it, including Bob’s wife Penny and their children. If the nation exemplified the Glanzer and Hofer families, we would be a nation of selflessness and faith. RIP Representative Glanzer. We are heartbroken but we know you are with your Savior.
I am so saddened by this news. My prayers and condolences to Bob’s family. He was a fine legislator and a finer man. He will be missed by many.
Bill Peterson
May the Holy Spirit sustain and comfort Bob’s family and many friends. There are few good men in this world. Bob was the best.
A truly beautiful sendoff by his son in a time when words always seem so insufficient. My utmost sympathies to the entire Glanzer family. It’s not fair that one family should suffer so much pain in such a brief period, but their testimony of faith during this time of great sadness is an inspiration.
🙁
God keep you, Bob.