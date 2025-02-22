From the SDGOP Central Committee meeting

From the Central Committee meeting, it sounds as if the SDGOP is in the process of candidate nominations at the moment, and trying to figure out how they will vote for chair, so it will be a bit before we have results.

But, I did have an insider send me a resolution one group has on all the tables and will be pushing today:

Because the SDGOP that many of the people there want it to be is not a party of electing candidates, but one of standing on a soapbox.

Unfortunately, there’s too many of them who just don’t get what the purpose of a political party is. It’s not to pass toothless resolutions that no one gives a flying f*rt about.

I have the feeling it’s going to be a painful couple of years.