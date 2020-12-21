From Twitter – Will Kristi run for President? We’ll see…

@SoDakCampaigns

Via Austin Goss at Dakota News now..

10 thoughts on “From Twitter – Will Kristi run for President? We’ll see…”

  1. How much does she win reelection by? Will she faceoff against a weak troy heinert or get a billie, stephanie or brendan johnson?

    Right now the SDDP is a dumpster fire. Seiler is a poor chair and has lost many opportunities.

    1. SHS loves her cushie job in the ivory tower at Augustana. She isn’t leaving.
      Brendan could, but wont. He making a bajillions as a lawyer and helping get constitutional amendments and ballot measures on the ballot.
      Billie was their only shot for a while. He could run again and make some waves, but then again..nothing will come of it.

  4. That is absolutely laughable! She turned her back on South Dakotans while she galavanted around the country for Trump and let two marijuana laws pass in a state undereducated on its dire consequences. No respect for this peacock.

  6. Ahhh…Turning Point USA….”Weisser Macht”, “Weisser Junge”, “Blut und Ehre”, and “Meine Ehre Heisst Treue”. Such a commendable organization in support of such a lovely lady.

