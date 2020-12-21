Via Austin Goss at Dakota News now..
Governor Noem was asked this weekend at a TPUSA event about a run for President in 2024. Answer? “I’m not going to answer that question.” pic.twitter.com/dYP9eFko2a
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) December 20, 2020
10 thoughts on “From Twitter – Will Kristi run for President? We’ll see…”
How much does she win reelection by? Will she faceoff against a weak troy heinert or get a billie, stephanie or brendan johnson?
Right now the SDDP is a dumpster fire. Seiler is a poor chair and has lost many opportunities.
SHS loves her cushie job in the ivory tower at Augustana. She isn’t leaving.
Brendan could, but wont. He making a bajillions as a lawyer and helping get constitutional amendments and ballot measures on the ballot.
Billie was their only shot for a while. He could run again and make some waves, but then again..nothing will come of it.
SDDP is more like a lit Bong. They are not going anywhere.
She has my vote!
Trump will decide. 💡
That is absolutely laughable! She turned her back on South Dakotans while she galavanted around the country for Trump and let two marijuana laws pass in a state undereducated on its dire consequences. No respect for this peacock.
Exactly, South Dakotans are too stupid to understand what they are voting on.
YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ahhh…Turning Point USA….”Weisser Macht”, “Weisser Junge”, “Blut und Ehre”, and “Meine Ehre Heisst Treue”. Such a commendable organization in support of such a lovely lady.
Duh. The answer’s yes, and that’s been obvious all of 2020.