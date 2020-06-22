Full results from the GOP Convention

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

In case you were looking for the full results from this weekend’s GOP Convention, they’re available on the GOP Convention website, which you can find here.

One Reply to “Full results from the GOP Convention”

  1. Representative Carl Perry

    It is always good to get the South Dakota War College information! Thank you for timely and accurate information. I also enjoy your editorial remarks!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.