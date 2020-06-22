Full results from the GOP Convention Posted on June 22, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 1 Comment ↓ In case you were looking for the full results from this weekend’s GOP Convention, they’re available on the GOP Convention website, which you can find here. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
It is always good to get the South Dakota War College information! Thank you for timely and accurate information. I also enjoy your editorial remarks!