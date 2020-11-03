Game of Thrones reference from Kristi Noem – okay, this is funny November 3, 2020 @SoDakCampaigns Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “Game of Thrones reference from Kristi Noem – okay, this is funny”
White walkers will be assembling and the night watch from Castle Black will defend our country!
Joe Biden would bring about a dark winter since he has been fear-mongering and lying for the last year, along with the other Democrats. I think the Socialism they want to bring to America is darkness and must be defeated.